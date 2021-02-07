The Persian Gulf War was a time when people came together to celebrate the swift victory of driving the Iraqi military out of Kuwait.
It also was a time for coming of age for many military veterans who were overseas for the first time and it marked the first war for U.S. military members since Vietnam.
Local Gulf War Veteran and Rock Valley Chapel Pastor Tim Johnson recalled celebrating his 24th birthday while stationed in the Persian Gulf, having served in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
It’s where many veterans learned to solve problems, take chances and complete their missions.
Prior to cell phones, soldiers would wait to make a phone call home at big phone banks, which was a thrill and treat at the time. GPS was just coming out to be used in warfare, although not in all vehicles.
During the conflict, the military tested out new weapons of the time and learned lessons to be used in subsequent wars in the region.
“It was a different era, and easy to forget, because of the speed of the conflict,” Johnson said.
On Aug 2, 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait and within 24 hours, Iraq controlled nearly 30% of the world’s oil supply with concerns that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein would move next to Saudi Arabia.
On Aug. 6, 1990, the U.S. initiated Operation Desert Shield and began deploying troops to protect Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula from Iraq.
From August 1990—January 1991, the U.S. would deploy nearly 600,000 troops to the region, according to http://www.ndswm.org, the website for the National Desert Storm War Memorial.
“It was designed to protect Saudi Arabia from further Iraqi offenses after the Republican Guard had gone into Kuwait,” Johnson said.
On Jan. 17, 1991, the United States led coalition forces in Operation Desert Storm to liberate Kuwait. This was the largest military alliance since World War II, with a coalition of 39 countries. A ceasefire was declared on Feb. 28, 1991.
As part of the Persian Gulf War effort, Johnson was U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Platoon Leader when he left with his unit in early October 1990 and returned mid April 1991 with the Third Platoon C Company 8th Engineer Battalion which was part of the First Cavalry Division, which was part of the VII Corps.
In Johnson’s role he oversaw 36 men and $1.5 million worth of equipment.
One of Johnson’s most vivid memories during Desert Shield, prior to the invasion of Iraq, was his foray into a Saudi military post to get a sprocket to fix a personnel carrier’s broken track. His platoon had been warned to steer clear of Saudis in order to avoid offending them and to be respectful of their strict Muslim and cultural beliefs. However, Johnson had troops to move and couldn’t scrounge up parts in the desert.
Johnson recalled driving past a Saudi motor pool when he spotted an older version of the U.S. carrier in a junkyard. Hoping he might be able to remove the sprocket off the aged carrier, he ventured into the Saudi Motor Pool front office with “eyes as big as manhole covers.”
After an interpreter was enlisted, Johnson was escorted to the commander’s office where the commander chatted about girls and beer. He then told Johnson he was courageous to ask for the sprocket. With a wink and an oath of secrecy, Johnson was able to get a brand-new sprocket the commander found him which was still in its package.
“You do whatever it takes to complete the mission and in this case I got away with it,” he said.
Once Desert Storm commenced, Johnson’s platoon was in Iraq, west of Kuwait as part of the “left hook.” His division was to be on standby as a chase division.
“The left hook did penetrate into Kuwait and had a huge influence on expelling Iraqis,” Johnson said.
Johnson will never forget his experience after the ceasefire as his platoon was attached to an attack helicopter unit. After tens of thousands of Iraqi soldiers surrendered and abandoned their positions, Johnson’s platoon was tasked with destroying abandoned artillery vehicles capable of launching long range bombs. The helicopters would drop the soldiers who would attach the explosives and then they would fly away, with troops watching from above.
“Our platoon destroyed just under 5% of left behind artillery equipment,” Johnson said. “It was a blast, no pun intended. It was rewarding to know we disabled fighting machines that couldn’t be used in the future, particularly against Kuwaiti and Saudi citizens.”
Johnson said the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial being planned is a piece of closure for him and other soldiers who participated in Desert Storm.