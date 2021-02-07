With 2021 being the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, area veterans are raising awareness of a memorial planned to be erected this year in Washington, D.C.
Desert Storm, the military operation to reverse Iraq’s August 1990 invasion of Kuwait, commenced on Jan. 17, 1991.
Efforts are underway to raise funds to have The National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial constructed on the National Mall, according to www.ndswm.org, the website for the National Desert Storm War Memorial.
The successful completion of the war was one of the swiftest in history, but not without casualties.
In Desert Storm there were 147 hostile deaths; and 151 non-hostile deaths, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System at https://dcas.dmdc.osd.mil/.
The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, a 501c3 organization in Washington, D.C., led by a board of directors composed of veterans who served during operation Desert Storm, is leading the project and dedicated the site in February of 2019. Construction is hoped to start in 2021, and it’s projected to be completed by 2022.
The estimated cost to build the Memorial is $40 million. The association has raised roughly $9.2 million to date, not including $10.2 million in financial pledges. Kuwait committed to donate $10 million to help build the memorial.