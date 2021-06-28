BELOIT —Jelene Ahrens is retiring from her role in the City of Beloit Clerk-Treasurers Office after three decades of dedicated service, and she says she will miss serving Beloit residents and interacting with all levels of city staff.
Ahrens started with the city in June of 1991 and she held many roles within the Beloit Health Department while it was still active before becoming a clerk in 2003 before being deputized as a deputy clerk in 2005.
“I am going to miss the people and I am going to miss helping them,” Ahrens said. “I know I will be taking a lot of that knowledge with me. I am going to miss coming to work every morning. I think I will miss the people the most.”
Ahrens said 2020 was the most challenging year for city staff in her three decades with the city as Beloit weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really had to be flexible and we really had to make sure we were able to continue to serve the residents,” Ahrens said. “We were still here for most of the pandemic, we had to figure out how to make it work. We were on the front lines in the clerk’s office.”
Her major roles included assisting in elections and compiling agenda packets for all items handled by the Beloit City Council and Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee.
As one of her last acts as deputy clerk, Ahrens swore in her son MatthewAhrens as he was promoted to Acting Lieutenant in the Beloit Fire Department.
“It’s special that this was one of the last things I was able to do,” she said.
In her retirement, Ahrens says she plans to travel to Arizona and Florida among other destinations, and she might even get around to writing a cookbook her family has spent a decade asking for.
“I have lots I want to do, and now is the time to travel,” Ahrens said. “This is the last step and it’s the right time.”
Her last day will be July 7.
“There are so many people that I am grateful and thankful for over the years,” Ahrens said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do the job I do today without their help. I am fortunate to have known so many residents over the years and to have worked with so many dedicated people who want to serve the City of Beloit.”