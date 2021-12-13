Crusader Community Health dental clinic is back at the South Beloit School District after shutting down last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pictured from left are Dr. Valeriya Predenko, a student patient being treated and dental assistant Lucy Alfaro.
SOUTH BELOIT—The Crusader Community Health Clinic has offered medical and dental services for students in the South Beloit School District for about five years.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dental clinic was shut down last year, said Scott Fisher, Superintendent of the South Beloit School District.
This year the decision to bring it back was made and students can now be treated every two weeks on Thursdays.
On a recent Thursday, Dr. Valeriya Predenko was preparing for the 10 or 11 appointments she would have that day. The dental clinic is located at the South Beloit middle school.
“We do exams, cleanings, restorations, crowns, root canals and extractions,” Predenko said.
“We try to do comprehensive care, we also see emergencies,” she said.
The clinic takes appointments from 8:30 a.m.—4 p.m. Students in the district are seen up until 3 p.m. and after that, any youth in the South Beloit community up to the age of 21 can be treated, she said.
All insurance and medical cards are accepted for payment. If a patient is not insured, the charge is based on a sliding fee schedule.
The dentist said a major advantage for parents is that they may not be able to transport their child for dental appointments during the day, but that the clinic provides a bus to bring students from other schools to the site, Predenko said.
She has been working for Cursader for three years and primarily is a pediatric dentist.
When it comes to working with kids, “You need to take time explaining things,” Predenko said.
That helps to soothe what they are experiencing. And sometimes that means in language kids comprehend.
“Instead of saying we are doing a filling, we say we are putting a marshmallow in your tooth,” Predenko said.
If a pain reducer is needed, it’s “sleepy juice.”
The dentist also has two assistants.
“They have a great relationship with the kids and keep things positive,” Predenko said.
And once a month, a hygienist is at the clinic.
Fisher said he is pleased with the arrangement between Crusader and the district.
“It’s just a wonderful partnership,” he said.
“They are easy to work with and good with the parents and the kids.”
After each visit, the dental clinic calls the parent and gives the student a note to take home telling of what was done that day and of future needs, Predenko said.