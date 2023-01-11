UWW
Buy Now

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will provide space for a dementia educational class that will be hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) of Rock and Jefferson County, in January. 

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

WHITEWATER - A dementia educational class for caregivers will be hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Rock and Jefferson County starting Jan. 18.

The 16-week program will be offered online and in-person to Rock and Jefferson County residents. The class will focus on providing a resource to caregivers who assist patients with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.