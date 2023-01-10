CLINTON — Christopher DeLong has been named president of the DeLong Company, a six-generation family business. He succeeds David DeLong, who has served as president of the company since 1995.

The transition of leadership is the culmination of an extensive succession planning process over the last three and a half years. The DeLong Company is committed to serving customers, employees, and partners into the future- and to remain a family-owned and operated business.