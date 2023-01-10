CLINTON — Christopher DeLong has been named president of the DeLong Company, a six-generation family business. He succeeds David DeLong, who has served as president of the company since 1995.
The transition of leadership is the culmination of an extensive succession planning process over the last three and a half years. The DeLong Company is committed to serving customers, employees, and partners into the future- and to remain a family-owned and operated business.
David DeLong has served as president since taking the helm from his father, Delmar DeLong. He first worked at the family business during high school and while attending UW-Rock County and UW-Madison Farm & Industry Short Course in the 1970s. Joining the company full-time, David DeLong worked in the grain and fertilizer divisions, before serving as head of the fertilizer division since 1982. In 1995, with his father’s retirement, he was named president and continued serving as head of agronomy and seed.
The 110-year-old company has grown from a local agriculture retailer and grain elevator with wholesale and transportation divisions, to a worldwide agricultural and logistics corporation, with 38 locations, six divisions and subsidiaries around the United States. The company employs over 400 people and is the largest U.S. exporter of agricultural products via shipping containers.
Christopher DeLong has been with the company since 2011, serving as a director since 2017. He previously served as logistics coordinator and export originator and has been head of merchandising and risk management since 2015. He holds a doctorate in finance from Sacred Heart University and holds board positions on a variety of private firms as well the Federal Reserve Beige Book Advisory Board and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Organic Advisory Board. He previously served on the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Board.
Following this transition, Christopher DeLong will serve as president and Treasurer. David DeLong will serve as vice president of agronomy. Bo DeLong will serve as vice president of grain. Chick DeLong will serve as vice president of wholesale. Additional board members include Pat DeLong, vice president of operations/secretary; Austin DeLong, director; Brandon Bickham, director; Whitney (Peissig) Thome, director; Jordan DeLong, director.