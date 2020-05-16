BELOIT - A 19-year-old Delavan, Wisconsin woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday and a Beloit man faces the possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Jose L. Zuniga, 24, was taken into custody following the crash that occurred around 11:34 p.m. near the intersection of Keeler and Wisconsin avenues, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
South Beloit police attempted to stop Zuniga's vehicle in Illinois, but he fled into Wisconsin. Beloit police observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and turn from Park Avenue onto Keeler. Beloit police were not pursuing the vehicle, according to the Facebook post. The crash occurred shortly after the vehicle turned onto Keeler.
There were five people in Zuniga's vehicle and three were cited for underage drinking. There were three people in the second vehicle, including the Delavan woman who died. The other two occupants were taken to a hospital.
Beloit police are continuing to investigate the crash.
