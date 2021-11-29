BELOIT—Defy Domestic Abuse helped over 100 survivors of domestic violence this year, and the vital service organization is gearing up for its annual holiday donation drive.
Defy Domestic Abuse is seeking people, groups and businesses willing to donate gift items for the holidays to those the group has helped in the past year and the holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the nonprofit.
Staff at Defy have asked each family or person who received services in the past year for a list of items they would like for the holidays. Their lists often include such items as gas cards, clothes, body wash, toys and gift cards.
Defy Domestic Abuse will receive children’s books collected through the Beloit Daily News Books for Kids campaign this year. The Stateline Boys and Girls Club also will receive books collected in the book drive.
Survivor Advocate Eboni Morrow, who helped organize the holiday drive, said some of the requests made by survivors were for basic necessities.
“The humbleness I see really grounds me and reminds me just how important the work is that we are doing,” Morrow said. “A lot of these gifts are needs that can help change the trajectory of someone’s situation. When people are only asking for essentials, it’s important to be able to provide other items that can help spark joy.”
Donors may choose to purchase one item or all items on a person’s or family’s list. Donors are welcome to buy items for more than one family, and many have done so in previous years.
“This is a small way to brighten what is often a difficult year for families rebuilding their life after abuse,” said Defy Domestic Abuse Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood Christenson. “People who donate items are able to make the holidays happier, both for the recipients and often for themselves, knowing they have helped make someone else’s season brighter.”
In 2020, 224 survivors were served by Defy representing 1,522 hours of services provided and a total of 2,709 hotline calls answered. In 2021, 178 survivors have been assisted as of Nov. 1 representing 1,150 hours of service provided and a total of 3,611 hotline calls answered.
Anyone interested in receiving a list and donating one or more items is asked to contact Morrow by email at emorrow@familyservices1.org, or by phone at 608-364-1083. There is no deadline to sign up to be a donor. Defy is requesting that gifts be dropped off on or before Dec. 20 at 416 College St., Beloit. Staff will distribute all gift items before Christmas to the designated recipients.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call Defy’s 24-hour hotline at 608-365-1119.