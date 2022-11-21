Defy_Holiday_Drive

Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit Survivor Advocate Eboni Morrow stands next to a holiday display in this past photo provided by the agency. The organization is once again starting its holiday gift drive for survivors of domestic violence.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is seeking out community members to participate in its holiday gift drive this holiday season.

Community members are being asked to adopt a family or individual this season and donate one or more gifts to DEFY Domestic Abuse’s clients they serve, according to a news release from the agency.