Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit Survivor Advocate Eboni Morrow stands next to a holiday display in this past photo provided by the agency. The organization is once again starting its holiday gift drive for survivors of domestic violence.
BELOIT—DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is seeking out community members to participate in its holiday gift drive this holiday season.
Community members are being asked to adopt a family or individual this season and donate one or more gifts to DEFY Domestic Abuse’s clients they serve, according to a news release from the agency.
DEFY has provided services to over 150 domestic abuse survivors this year alone. The holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the agency. DEFY’s clients will provide the non-profit with a wishlist of items they would like for the holiday season. These items are often things like gas cards, clothes, body wash, toys and gift cards.
Donors can choose to purchase all items on the list of one or more items on the list they are given. Donors are also welcome to buy gifts for more than one family, and many have done so previously, the news release said.
“This is a small way to brighten what is often a difficult year for families rebuilding their life after abuse,’’ said Kelsey Hood-Christenson, DEFY’s director of survivor empowerment services, in the DEFY release. “People who donate items are able to make the holidays happier, both for the recipients and often for themselves, knowing they have helped make someone else’s season brighter.”
DEFY’s clients also are asking for individual items which include: body wash; shampoo, conditioner, and hair products for all ethnic backgrounds; towels and washcloths; perfume sets for adults and children; diapers and baby wipes; gas cards; gift cards; lotions; laundry soap; games for children or teens; craft bracelet kits; bedding and pillows; toys; gift tags, gift bags, and boxes; and socks.
Those who are interested in adopting a family or individual can contact Eboni Morrow at emorrow@familyserivices1.org or call 608-364-1083. DEFY asks that unwrapped gifts be dropped off on or before Dec. 15 at 416 College St. in Beloit. DEFY staff will distribute gifts to all recipients before Christmas.