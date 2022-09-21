JANESVILLE- Stephanie Hormig was brainstorming with her colleagues at Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit for a new opportunity to raise money when she thought of a way to use her theater background and raise funds.

“I said, if you really want to raise some money, we could do a show,” Hormig said to her boss. “I said it thinking there’s no way she would give me money. She goes, ‘Alright, here’s $3,000. Go do it.’ We took off and did it.”