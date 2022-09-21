JANESVILLE- Stephanie Hormig was brainstorming with her colleagues at Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit for a new opportunity to raise money when she thought of a way to use her theater background and raise funds.
“I said, if you really want to raise some money, we could do a show,” Hormig said to her boss. “I said it thinking there’s no way she would give me money. She goes, ‘Alright, here’s $3,000. Go do it.’ We took off and did it.”
The show they picked to produce is the well-known rock musical RENT by Jonathan Larson which follows young adults during the HIV/AIDS crisis. The musical premiered in 1996 on Broadway and was turned into a movie in 2005. Many characters are openly LGBTQ+ and it follows their lives and struggles during the HIV crisis. The show will kick off at the Janesville Performing Arts Center on Sept. 30.
Hormig’s main goal was to make sure the LGBTQ+ community was represented in the show and have an all LGBTQ+ cast. Hormig is the LGBTQ+ survivor advocate at Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit.
“I knew we had the talent here because I’ve known people in the community,” Hormig said. “I knew we had a great theater music background in the LGBTQ community here so I knew that we could do it.”
One cast member, Angelo “Lo” Villarreal was a fan of the musical Rent prior to auditioning, but was mainly attracted to the project after seeing the cast would be all Queer.
“Growing up in Janesville, it was really hard to not have representation in Janesville like this,” Villarreal said. “This was the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this in the community. The second I saw the post I thought I needed to be part of it.”
Villarreal has one of the starring roles, Angel Dumott Schunard.
Cast member Kimberly Valenta originally just wanted to help behind the scenes with her friend and coworker Hormig. During the audition process there were large gaps of time where Hormig and Valenta didn’t have people signed up to audition.
Valenta decided she would audition. She got into the cast and is glad she took the chance.
Lindsey West who plays Joanne Jefferson is most excited to shed light on issues the LGBTQ+ community faces and see her peers perform and the hard work pay off.
“Even though Rent is from the late 80s, early 90s setting,” West said. “It’s really nice to be able to bring that to the forefront and also share the amazing talent of an all queer cast. I think it’s going to be a really awesome event.”
Cast member Heather Buckholtz is looking forward to the audience seeing the more “shocking” moments of the musical and seeing their reaction, as well as showing more adult theater groups in the area since there are so many youth groups, Buckholtz said.
“It’s gonna be really fun to put that out there for people because they’re not used to seeing what we might not consider controversial,” Buckholtz said. “Some people will and it's important to talk about it.”
Another important aspect is that the production added a show that included sign language interpreters. Cast member Haley Scott works with ASL interpreters and wanted to make sure the show had that accessibility for the deaf community.
Those interested in seeing the show can call 608-758-0297 or go to janesvillepac.org for tickets.