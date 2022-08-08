BELOIT—The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation has donated gas cards to clients of Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit (DEFY), according to a Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois news release. The foundation donated 34 gas cards that were worth $15 per card.
“This is such a wonderful time for this donation as the increase in gas prices have really reduced how far our current transportation assistance goes,” said Kelsey Hood-Christenson, program director at DEFY, in the release.
DEFY has provided its clients with gas cards before for transportation and bus tokes and passes as well, according to the news release. The nonprofit also has provided cab fare or direct transportation from one of the agency’s advocates in some cases.
DEFY is a community-based domestic violence advocacy center that provides emergency shelter. DEFY also provides services including financial planning, parenting support, therapy and counseling, legal advocacy and community outreach, according to the release.
DEFY is one part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois. According to the release, Family Services also includes Individual & Family Counseling Program, Sexual Assault Recovery Program, Praxis Employee Assistance Program, Youth2Youth 4 Change and The Neighborhood Resilience Project.