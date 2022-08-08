BELOIT—The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation has donated gas cards to clients of Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit (DEFY), according to a Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois news release. The foundation donated 34 gas cards that were worth $15 per card.

“This is such a wonderful time for this donation as the increase in gas prices have really reduced how far our current transportation assistance goes,” said Kelsey Hood-Christenson, program director at DEFY, in the release.