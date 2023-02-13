BELOIT — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit has added a new Rapid Rehousing Program, which provides advocacy services, longer-term rental assistance, and other direct assistance to abuse survivors throughout Rock and Walworth counties.
The services provided through the new Rapid Rehousing Program are grant-funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care.
The program, which began offering services in December, helps survivors of domestic abuse to find and keep stable housing, explained Kelsey Hood Christensen, Director of Empowerment Services at DEFY Domestic Abuse.
“We are very excited to extend our housing services beyond emergency shelter. While emergency shelter is an essential service for the safety and wellbeing of survivors, it is very challenging for survivors to leave emergency shelter completely self-sufficient and move into stable housing,” Christensen said. “The process of finding housing can also be very difficult and intimidating for many survivors, especially with the critical shortage of affordable housing we are currently experiencing. The addition of these services will allow DEFY to offer advocacy and case management services targeted specifically to finding safe and stable housing, then continue supportive and financial assistance for an extended amount of time as that family continues to rebuild their life.”
As part of the new program, DEFY Domestic Abuse will integrate safety planning and other services to respond to the unique needs of survivors, Hood added.
Monyka Roberts serves as the Rapid Rehousing case manager. As part of this role, Roberts coordinates with housing service providers across Rock and Walworth counties to work with survivors currently waiting for housing assistance.
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is a part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc. It extends to survivors of domestic abuse all the support offered by Family Services.
This includes parenting support; therapy and counseling; legal advocacy; and community outreach.
Family Services also includes the following programs: Individual & Family Counseling Program; Sexual Assault Recovery Program; Praxis Employee Assistance Program; Youth2Youth 4 Change; and The Neighborhood Resilience Project.