BELOIT — Officials with Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit say adding a case advocate focused solely on serving the LGBTQ community in the Rock County area will help shore up gaps in service for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Stephanie Hormig, who has worked at Defy Domestic Abuse in Beloit for over six years, shifted into the new role of LGBTQ Survivor Advocate after Family Services, Defy’s parent company, applied for a grant focused on underserved populations.
“For a long time we’ve worked within our ongoing programming to be inclusive and aware of LGBT inter-partner violence,” said Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood-Christenson. “We didn’t think we had the necessary outreach we would like to have before this. We have found that survivors would prefer to work with an LGBTQ individual rather than an ally. It was important to merge that and we’ve identified needs in the community who understand those barriers with shared experience, but at the same time being someone who is also educated about victimization.”
Hormig will look to build connections across Rock County with coordinated outreach with other service providers to help bring resources to underserved people in the area.
There are plans to broaden the LGBTQ section of Janesville Mobilizing For Change to include all of Rock County. In the spring, Hormig also plans to start an LGBTQ support group.
“I’ve been reaching out to other communities across the state to get ideas for helping to build our programming here in Rock County,” Hormig said.
Services will be available to all who seek them out, and Hormig said a major gap in current local service is outreach to LGBTQ individuals who are over the age of 18.
“There’s a great community for young LGBT people,” Hormig said. “We want to help build that sense of community and bring that to adults. Being able to set that up and have that is going to be very important. I want to let people know that I am here and I want people to know that we are ready to help. We have a great support staff here.”
Hormig can be reached through the center’s 24/7 hotline at 608-365-1119.
During the pandemic, Hood-Christenson said Defy Domestic Abuse has had to find new ways of continuing outreach to those who need support.
“All of our services are still operating and we’ve made adjustments to serve people virtually who may not feel comfortable with in-person meetings. We aren’t letting COVID-19 stop us. Things have changed by nothing has stopped.”
Those experiencing domestic or sexual abuse can contact the advocacy center by calling or texting 608-365-1119. For more information on available services, visit familyservices1.org/defy.