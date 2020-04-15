BELOIT — A death investigation is being conducted by Beloit police and authorities from Winnebago County, Illinois Sheriff's Office.
At around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Beloit police officers responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue in Beloit where they found the body of an unidentified man.
Additional details about the investigation, cause and manner of death, and individual’s identification were not being released as of Wednesday evening, according to a news release from both agencies.
The initial investigation determined the death did not happen in the City of Beloit.
The Beloit Police Department media report lists a sudden death being reported at 6:27 p.m. at 1646 Royce Ave.
