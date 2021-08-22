BELOIT — Beloit’s bloodiest weekend of the year has brought the city near the total number of shootings reported last year, and within one homicide from 2019’s high as the Beloit Police Department investigates multiple incidents of gun violence.
As of Sunday, a total of 16 shootings have resulted in people being injured or killed by gunfire in Beloit.
A total of three people died and 15 individuals were injured by gunfire this year in Beloit.
The weekend violence brings Beloit’s gun violence numbers unfortunately close to the total number of shootings reported in 2020, a year that saw a 157% increase in gun violence from 2019, and surpasses the total number of homicides seen last year and near the total reported in 2019.
Last year, 18 shootings, including two homicides, were investigated by police compared to 2019 when the department investigated seven shootings, four of which were homicides.
Below is a summary of gun violence in the City of Beloit in 2021. For reference, fatal shootings are denoted with an asterisk:
Jan. 17
A 34-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting at around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street. An hour later officers found the victim in the 700 block of Brooks Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Feb. 7
A 43-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting in a vehicle after a Super Bowl party in Beloit. Znobian AD McAdory, 22, was arrested shortly after the incident that occurred near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, injuring the man later identified through Rock County Circuit Court records as McAdory’s step-father.
Feb. 27
A 20-year-old man arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound. Beloit police confirmed on March 31 that the unidentified victim was shot within city limits, but did not provide further details.
- March 30
Jordan Jefferson, a 33-year-old Beloit man, was shot and died of his injuries following gunfire at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The incident marked the first homicide of 2021, and is one of two unsolved homicides in Beloit since October of 2020 when Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, was shot and killed near the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues.
April 3
A 25-year-old man was shot while in his vehicle at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue. The victim told police he was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim then drove himself to Beloit Memorial Hospital at around 2:42 p.m.
April 4
Less than 10 hours later, a 41-year-old man was shot at around 12:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of Randall Street. The man had been shot while outside on a porch of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries.
April 10
At around 2:42 p.m., officers responded to Beloit’s near east side where a 20-year-old Rockford woman had been injured by gunfire. Rock County emergency dispatch from the incident in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue indicated the woman had been shot in the head. Police found multiple bullet casings in the area. Multiple individuals and vehicles were reported fleeing the scene in the wake of the shooting, according to Rock County emergency dispatch, and large disturbance reportedly preceded the shooting.
April 23
A 16-year-old Beloit male arrived at to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The Beloit Police Department later determining that the shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street. A week after the shooting, police said the shooting was a “targeted incident.” A witness told police a suspect vehicle, identified as a gold, four-door sedan, was seen in the area following the shooting.
May 13
Three teen males were shot on Nelson Avenue near Switchtrack Alley. The victims were ages 16, 18 and 19. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue, police said. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody on three counts of attempted homicide for allegedly shooting the teens, authorities said.
May 16
A 24-year-old Beloit man was shot at around 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. Officers were in the area following a shots fired complaint that resulted in “several vehicles” being struck by gunfire, the department said. The man reported the injury to the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department for treatment.
- June 7
Drevian T. Allen Sr., 25, of Beloit, was shot and killed at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue following a verbal dispute over an after-market sale of a vehicle. Three suspects were arrested in the case: Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, Damon E. Allen, 19, and Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19. Weathers is the suspected gunman in the incident, according to records filed in Rock County Circuit Court.
July 6
A 23-year-old man arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at around 11:30 p.m. following a report of shots fired near West Grand Avenue and Hackett Street. No arrest has been made in the incident.
July 23
At around 11 p.m., a 17-year-old victim reported being outside on his porch on Nelson Avenue when he heard gunshots in the area before being shot. The victim then was shot once in the right hand. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.
- Aug. 20
At around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First aid measures were given by police and Beloit Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital where he later died, police confirmed.
Less than two hours later, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue and found a female victim had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
In a statement, Beloit police said the incidents appeared to be related.
Aug. 21
Less than 24 hours later at around 7:30 p.m., two people were shot in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. After a brief police pursuit, three suspects were taken into custody.