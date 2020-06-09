BELOIT—The Downtown Beloit Association is planning to move into a new home large enough to host future indoor events.
Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said the DBA board recently approved a lease agreement for the former Beloit Sports Center, 557 E. Grand Ave. The organization’s goal is to create an all-season, all-weather event space.
Future plans could even include plans to hold a year-round Beloit Farmers Market and hold popular DBA events including Fridays in the Park, Easter Eggstravaganza and Halloween Parade in the event of bad weather, according to the resolution approved by the board.
The space will primarily be used for office space, but support future events as required.
“Our board is excited for this opportunity to expand the services we provide to our businesses and add on to the wonderful events that we put on to support our businesses and community. We are looking forward to welcoming our businesses and community members,” El-Amin said.
The DBA is preparing its conditional use permit application request through the city, she added. The plan could head before the Beloit Plan Commission on June 17 before heading to the council for review.
“Pending any requirements that come from that, our hope would be to move in shortly after it gets approved,” El-Amin said.
The DBA relocated to offices in the Strong building in downtown Beloit after the organization was moved due to changes to the Hotel Goodwin design at 500 Public Avenue.
The first farmers market of the year was held last Saturday following a delay of the season due to COVID-19.
