BELOIT—Being able to hold weekly Farmers Markets this year was a needed boost for local vendors, and the Downtown Beloit Association is looking forward to more community interactions at their upcoming winter markets.
“It’s just great for the community to be able to come out, and for our vendors to sell their products,” DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Downtown Beloit Farmers Markets have required a different approach.
Crowd sizes were limited to 400 people at one time to account for social distancing, but El-Amin said the markets have drawn in an average of 1,600 people over the course of each Saturday morning.
The number of vendors also has been limited, but she said that hasn’t deterred community members from venturing out to buy fresh produce or seasonal foods.
The final regular Farmers Market of the season will be held on on the last Saturday of this October. That final market usually has featured a Halloween theme with children trick or treating in downtown Beloit. That event will not be held this year.
The first-ever winter Farmers Market will be held on the first Saturday of November inside the new DBA headquarters, which is at 557 E. Grand Ave.
“It’s exciting for us. We’ve been wanting to do it for about five years,” El-Amin said.
Marilyn Dralle and her husband, Don, who own CC Angus Beef LLC near Mineral Point, were up bright and early this past Saturday for the Beloit Farmers Market.
They have been vendors in Beloit for 18 years and have felt the value of connecting with community members. Marilyn also used to teach at McNeel Intermediate School.
“It’s been great to be part of a growing market as big as it is now,” she said, adding they have met people from coast to coast and everywhere in between over the years. “To be able to extend out to a market like this is fulfilling and exciting.”
Brad Paulson of Brad & Cindi’s Produce in Brodhead also had a stand set up at Saturday’s Famrers Market. His business has been participating in the Beloit Farmers Markets for around 46 years.
Paulson said despite seeing somewhat fewer community members show up this year, business has remained steady as those who do come out have been eager to support area farmers.
“It’s been phenomenal, and weather-wise it’s been good,” Paulson said.
On Saturday, Paulson was selling squash, pumpkins and other fall foods, as were several other vendors. In the springtime, he also traditionally sells seasonal foods such as watermelons.
The weekly Farmers Markets have been an essential boost, especially this year, as vendors need to sell fresh foods and continue community outreach to stay afloat.
Stephanie Wolf of Beloit and her 8-year-old daughter, McKenna, stopped by the Farmers Market Saturday to pick up fresh apples from vendors of Van Laar’s Fruit Farm, based in Boone County, Illinois.
Wolf said she has been visiting the Farmers Market for about 10 years and has adjusted to healthier guidelines this year. The social aspect and finding fresh foods have always drawn her family back.
On Saturday, Wolf said she and her daughter planned to make an apple pie.