Preparations are made to a lighted float at last years “Reverse” Holiday Lighted Parade in downtown Beloit. In the reverse parade, the floats sit still while spectators drive past them and admire them. This year’s lighted parade again will be a reverse parade.
BELOIT—The Down Beloit Association (DBA) is planning its Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in Reverse on the day after Thanksgiving—Friday, Nov. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in Reverse in Beloit is expected to be lots of fun with a great turnout. Last year the event attracted 457 vehicles and 26 floats and/or lighted vehicles.
“Last year it went well and staff learned a few things about setup. It will be adjusted this year to flow better,” El-Amin said.
El-Amin said people can enter from Fourth Street to Ironworks Drive where they will be directed to the Third Street parking lot filled with lighted floats to drive past.
“At the end of the parade you will see Santa and Mrs. Claus making their official appearance downtown,” El-Amin said. “The first 550 cars that come through will be given goody bags at the end of the parade.”
People are starting to register their floats for the event. The deadline is Nov. 19.
“We are excited to welcome everybody downtown to kick off the holiday season. While you are down here, drive throughout downtown Beloit and look at all the lighted windows during our lighted window decorating contest and vote for your favorite window via email or Facebook,” El-Amin said.
El Amin said the lighted window decorating contest for local businesses kicks off on Nov. 22.
The winner gets a $50 DBA gift card. There are two winners—people’s choice and judge’s pick.
Holidazzle is one week later on Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. Businesses participating in Holidazzle offer special sales and play host to a variety of vendors. Some shops offer refreshments and other surprises.
“We are looking forward to having vendors throughout downtown Beloit,” El-Amin said.
El-Amin said the DBA office, 557 E. Grand Ave., also will be home to vendors that evening include a spot to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Tell Santa what you want and get your photo taken,” El-Amin said
El-Amin said businesses look forward to Holidazzle.
“So many of them come up with creative things to have in their establishments,” she said.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., is planning to sell sweets again at the event, a much awaited event.