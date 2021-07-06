BELOIT—This year’s Street Dance holds extra significance for Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
Not only does the event mark a return to the large in-person celebration after taking a year off in 2020. It also will serve as a 25-year class reunion event for her fellow graduates of Beloit Memorial High School’s Class of 1996.
“That weekend has a lot of class reunions going on,” El-Amin said. “We’re just really excited to show off our community.”
She added that the Street Dance event has long been a preferred hangout spot for class reunions and also has drawn visitors from around the area who want to check out what’s new in Beloit.
The Street Dance will be held from 5:30—11 p.m. on Aug. 6 along State Street in downtown Beloit, with several local organizations teaming up to offer a long list of family-friendly events that weekend. There will be sidewalk sales from 8 a.m.—2 p.m. that day.
El-Amin said the event organizers will be able to accommodate 2,000 people at one time. In total, she estimated about 3,000 people will venture out to visit the downtown area during the entire day. There will be food vendors, picnic areas and restrooms on site.
Musical performances at this year’s Street Dance will include “Mr. Pink” from 5:30—7:30 p.m. and “Big Daddy Woo Woo” from 8—11 p.m.
In 2019, the DBA recorded about 3,500 visitors who attended the Street Dance festivities.
On that same weekend, a Fridays in the Park event will be held Aug. 6, and a Farmer’s Market will be held on that Saturday, Aug. 7.
“We’re just hoping for a successful event. We’re hoping our community will come out and support us and our downtown businesses,” El-Amin said.
The DBA is looking for volunteers to help out at the Street Dance event. To get involved or find additional updates about the event, either call 608-365-0150, go to www.downtownbeloit.com.
As part of the action-packed weekend, Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) Executive Director Greg Gerard said there will be a “Mini BIFF” event on Aug. 7, to celebrate a return to larger events and drum up interest for the upcoming 2022 film festival in Beloit.
After the Farmer’s Market closes up on Aug. 7, Gerard said films will begin screening at three different venues that afternoon and into the evening. A finale outdoor movie will be shown on a big inflatable screen that night around 8 p.m. in the Gantry Parking Lot.
“It’s kind of ready-made for us to throw up our big inflatable screen and do a film,” Gerard said.
“We want to go out and entertain our people.”
After a challenging couple years during the pandemic, Gerard said the upcoming end-of-summer events will be a fresh chance for families to have a day or night out together.
For more information, visit the BIFF Facebook page or go to beloitfilmfest.org.