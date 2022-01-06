Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin explains aspects of the historical timeline that was recently installed in the DBA’s downtown headquarters on Grand Avenue. The DBA worked with the Beloit Historical Society to get old photos of iconic Beloit landmarks, with El-Amin standing next to a print of the old Majestic Theater.
BELOIT — The Downtown Beloit Association's new office at 557 E. Grand Avenue is now full of life and popping with color as a Beloit artist finishes up a mural and historical timeline in the space.
Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said she wanted to bring something special to the office and event space that's been the DBA home since 2020. So she partnered with local artist Josh Swedlund to craft a floor-to-ceiling mural of various buildings in Beloit in the well-known orange, red and yellow DBA color palette.
"We wanted to make it welcoming for visitors and to be welcoming for downtown in general," El-Amin said.
With Swedlund's steady hand and artistic flair, El-Amin also joined with the Beloit Historical Society to get old photographs of iconic Beloit locations printed and hung with information placards that adorn the walls of the space. Above each print stands a date corresponding with each picture, giving the DBA office almost a museum-like aura.
"We chose 22 canvases to be printed and put in our office last year and the write-ups talk about each piece and it's a great way for people to learn about some of the historic properties in Beloit," El-Amin said.
The mural is nearly complete, with Swedlund set to finish the painting in the coming days. He's no stranger to art in Beloit, and Swedlund's been responsible for drawing caricatures at the Beloit Farmers' Market for the last few years, El-Amin said. Swedlund also works as an art teacher at Aldrich Intermediate School.
"It's great to have a connection to Beloit and have worked with someone who is part of one of our most popular events," El-Amin added.
The DBA office is open to the public during regular business hours and on Saturdays for the Winter Farmers' Market, and El-Amin urged residents to come down and view the new art installations.
"It really makes our office more welcoming and the transition from what it is now to what is was is enormous," El-Amin said. "We are so happy with the way it's turning out. We'd love for everyone to come see how the space has transformed."