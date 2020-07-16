TOWN OF TURTLE – Authorities have identified the 44-year-old Darien man who was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 43 on July 13.
Karl D. Wolf died in the crash that occurred at around 9 p.m. on I-43 at mile marker 3 in the Town of Turtle, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
Wolf was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Preliminary results of a forensic examination confirm that Wolf died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway and the incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and medical examiner’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.