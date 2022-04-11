SOUTH BELOIT—Snow flakes were floating to the ground near the Dari Ripple ice cream shop Saturday. Not exactly the ideal weather for ice cream sales.
“Mother Nature determines what kind of business we have,” said Mike Peterson, who owned the ice cream shop for 30 years. “It still is amazing people will stand out there in this kind of weather to get ice cream.”
And it wasn’t long before customers started coming up to the sales window to place their orders for sundaes, shakes, and yes, even flurries on this day when snow flurries were in the forecast.
Dari Ripple at 470 Blackhawk Blvd., is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. And the current owners say the small business has stood the test of time because they offer a tasty product with friendly, personable service.
Mike Peterson turned the business over to his son and daughter-in-law, David, and Alicia Peterson, about three years ago, and they are keeping up the family tradition of sticking to what works—Serving cold sweet soft-serve ice cream the way it has been served for many years.
The Dari Ripple began at A & V Dari Ripple in 1952 in the same location where it stands today. Mike Peterson said there used to be a house on the site, which was torn down and replaced by the small ice cream shop. The shop, just as it is today, has no indoor seating, but there are picnic tables and other seating outside the shop. The business is open during the spring and summer months, but closed in the winter.
The business was purchased by Frank and Sue Marsden, along with another partner and it became the M & M Dari Ripple.
Mike Peterson was no stranger to the ice cream business since his father owned two Dairy Queen shops in California. Thirty years ago, before he took over the small ice cream shop, he was working as a maintenance supervisor at Sundstrand in Rockford. He and his wife at the time, Joann, were looking for a new business opportunity. When they learned the business was for sale, they jumped at the chance to take over the business.
“It was something for her (Joann) to do full-time and something for me to do part-time,” Mike said. “We always thought it was something we could pass on to our grandchildren.”
Well, Mike was able to keep it in the family as David and Alicia Peterson have become owners of the business. And, Alicia’s children, Malia and Brent Miller, have been involved in the business as well.
“Malia started working here when she was 15,” Alicia Peterson said.
Brent has been helping out, moving picnic tables into place and helping around the shop.
Alicia said she loves working at the shop and greeting customers, especially the children.
“Alicia is a people person. People tell me what great service they get here all the time,” Mike said. “It’s all about how you treat people when they walk up to that window.”
David said the secret to business success is offering a good product at a fair price with good service.
“We have fair prices and great service,” David said.
The shop offers soft serve ice cream, shakes, sundaes, slushies, hot dogs, brats, polish sausages and chips. The menu hasn’t changed much over the years. In the early 1990s, the shop added a flurry machine. Where other chain businesses may offer two or three different flurry flavors, Dari Ripple offers dozens of flavors.
“We can be more versatile than some other businesses,” David said.
With the long history and solid customer base, the business hopes to continue pleasing area taste buds for years to come.