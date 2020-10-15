JANESVILLE - A Dane County man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested Wednesday evening.
Stephen D. Clauss, 52, who has addresses in Madison, Middleton and Pardeeville according to court records, also faces a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent since the vehicle he was found in was reported stolen from Madison.
Clauss was found in a vehicle on the side of the road near the intersection of West State Highway 11 and South Severson Road at about 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
He was asked to perform a field sobriety test and after performing the test he was arrested.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.