MADISON (AP)—A Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputy who recently died due to the coronavirus is being referred to as the first line-of-duty COVID-19 death in the State of Wisconsin.
Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell, 61, most likely contracted COVID-19 while on duty, according to a news release issued Saturday by the sheriff’s department.
Treadwell has been with the sheriff’s department since 1995. He was promoted to D III Training Deputy in 2000.
He was a recruiter, EVOC instructor, firearms instructor and CPR instructor with the department. He also was an instructor at the sheriff’s department’s jail academy and law enforcement academy.