BELOIT—Experienced hoofers as well as neophyte steppers gathered at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park Monday for the first evening of Dancing at Harry’s Place.
A healthy crowd of people turned out for the free dance lessons that are offered every two weeks at Riverside Park, courtesy of Friends of Riverfront.
“It is the mission of Friends of Riverfront to maintain and animate the riverfront,” said Jennifer Kodl, executive director of Friends of Riverfront. She said both the Dancing at Harry’s Place, and Music at Harry’s Place, which kicks off Friday, do a splendid job of animating the riverfront and the people of the community.
The dance lesson for the evening was the Waltz, with instructors Darah and Peggy Chavey.
Darah Chavey has been dancing since 1979 and he has been teaching dance since 1981, starting out at University of Wisconsin—Madison. He has been giving free dance lessons at the Harry Moore Pavilion since about 2006 when Dancing at Harry’s Place began.
Another claim to fame for Darah Chavey is he is in the Wisconsin Square Dancers’ Hall of Fame.
He said the dance instruction event draws a good mix of faithful dancers who return each year and the curious newcomers. He said that presents a bit of a challenge, because he wants to offer something new to the people who come year after year, but he doesn’t want to leave the newcomers behind.
He also said dancing is good for people. He said studies show dancing delays the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other health issues.
Jeff and Susan Johnson have been coming to Dancing at Harry’s Place since the beginning.
“It’s so much fun and it’s such a beautiful venue,” he said.
When asked why he would come to learn dances he learned the year before, he said there still are advantages to having an experienced dance instructor.
“You forget things unless you keep doing it all the time,” he said.
David Sorg and Lynn Mitchell also were returning dancers. They have enjoyed dancing at the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance and at other venues.
“I’ve been dancing off and on for about 20 years,” Sorg said.
But the couple say it is getting harder to find places where they can dance on a regular basis.
Dancing at Harry’s Place is offered at 7 p.m. every other Monday. Upcoming dance lessons include: