Taking a turn on the dance floor
Betty Johnson, 97, and Don Graybill, 98, enjoy listening to music and dancing at Palpables Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, on Thursday afternoons along with other retired folks. The dancers have been gathering on Thursday afternoons there for more than a year.

 Photo by Debra Jensen-De Hart

SOUTH BELOIT—They come from near and not so near.

Hailing from places like Rockford and Marengo, Illinois, Beloit, Janesville and Monroe, these mature adventure seekers also come from all walks of life.

