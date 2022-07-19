SOUTH BELOIT—They come from near and not so near.
Hailing from places like Rockford and Marengo, Illinois, Beloit, Janesville and Monroe, these mature adventure seekers also come from all walks of life.
But they have at least one thing in common—They love to dance.
And every Thursday from 1—3 p.m., they can be found at Palpables Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. There’s no cover charge, but a $5 tip for the musician is requested.
From two-step to line dance and more, toes tap and partners step out on the dance floor for the two-hour gathering.
“You can do a two-step to about anything,” said Claudia and Dave Jackson from Rockford.
“Just go out and have fun, that’s the main thing,” said Jim Cagle of Janesville.
About 50 people had gathered on this Thursday, including Mary Haase, 83, and Harold Bertelsen, 89, of Beloit. The two, old friends, initiated the dancing sessions at the pub.
“We’ve known over the years it was a good place to dance,” Haase said. With older, retired people, however, wanting to be home before dark is important, she said. So arrangements were made with the pub for the Thursday afternoon dances.
“This place has been a place for that generation for dancing for years,” said Gary Shipler, whose wife, Carol Shipler, owns the pub. He recalled back when the bar went by the names Cabbage Patch and Perkin’s.
Shipler said at first the dancing sessions for the older participants were on Sundays. However, Thursday afternoons seem to work out better.
Several in attendance said the exercise is good for them and they dance several times a week at various places.
Both Haase and Bertelsen also danced on roller skates and became friends back when their respective spouses were still alive and the two couples enjoyed each others company.
Keeping the dancers moving on this afternoon was one-man band David Freitag, who also plays with The Back 40 band, he said.
Freitag, a retired teacher, plays many venues with his 12-string acoustic guitar, base pedals and toe symbols. He enjoys the people who come to listen and dance.
“It becomes like family; they follow us,” he said. “We know people better by the song they like.”
Freitag alternates on Thursdays with his musician cousin, Bill “Horse” Bossingham who plays country, oldies and rock, said Bossingham, who sat in the pub on this day enjoying the music.
Meanwhile, friends like Don Graybill, 98, and Betty Johnson, 97, enjoyed a two-step together.
“Don and I knew each other in high school,” Johnson said.
Both were married 65 years to their late spouses.
“We both lost our spouses and then we ran into each other,” she said.
Now they pursue their common leisure obsession of dancing.
