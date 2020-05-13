ROCKTON—Stateline Area residents are finding ways to cope with the fallout of COVID-19. For some that means satisfying their sweet tooth by visiting Rockton’s Dairyhäus, as the iconic ice cream shop shifted operations and gears up for another busy season.
Dairyhäus launched its contactless ice cream pickup at the end of last week, and owner Brent Murray said the response so far has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“It was crazy to see,” Murray said. “It felt like a little digital hug because you could see the view count going up on the website.”
Orders are placed online and are available from 3—8 p.m., seven days a week.
Murray said the biggest challenge was ensuring the safety of Dairyhäus staff. Five of the 20 seasonal staff members are back at the shop assisting with the adjusted operations.
“We reached out to staff and we are bringing back a few at a time,” Murray said. “I had to think about how I can get hours to people that need them, but also keep everyone safe and make it good for the business.”
Dairyhäus is following Winnebago County Health Department guidelines for sanitation and social distancing, while providing staff with personal protective equipment while at the shop, Murray said.
“We’ve essentially turned our ice cream shop into a production facility for the time being,” Murray said. “The front end is the receiving area and the back of the shop is the kitchen as it always has been.”
Before COVID-19 hit, Murray said he was just weeks away from committing to a property in South Beloit that would become an additional production facility.
The expansion plan is still on-track, Murray stressed, noting that, “we are going to hit pause to make sure business is viable the way it is right now to get from A to B without losing business.”
Growth wouldn’t mean any change to the classic Dairyhäus homemade ice creams and non-dairy products, but allow for expanded opportunities across the Stateline Area, Murray said.
“It’s going to give us the ability to do other great things with local ingredients that we can’t do right now with the way our kitchen is set up,” Murray said. “There have been a lot of restaurants, grocery stories and events that we’ve had to say no to because frankly demand has outpaced supply.”
The virus has pushed the timeline for the expansion back, potentially to 2021, Murray said.
In the meantime, don’t expect Dairyhäus to stop dishing out ice cream.
“I couldn’t do this without the community,” Murray said. “The staff support and community support to do this has been amazing. It’s about making people happy to get to come back to Dairyhaus. The staff and the community mean the world to me.”
For more information on Dairyhäus, visit dairyhausrockton.com/.
