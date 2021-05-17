BELOIT — The Beloit Daily News office at 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102, is open to the public starting today.
The office has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those entering the office will be asked to wear face coverings and staff members will continue to wear face coverings when serving customers.
The Beloit Daily News office is open from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For further information, call the Beloit Daily News at 608-365-8811 or go to the Daily News website at www.beloitdailynews.com.