The Beloit Daily News earned several awards for its news reporting and advertising products during the 2020 Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) Better Newspaper Contest.
Beloit Daily News Co-Sports Editor Josh Flickinger won a first place award for best Sports Feature Story—Division B for “Adversity couldn’t conquer Fier.”
The Beloit Daily News Fall Bridal/Spring Bridal section won first place for Best Ongoing Niche Publication—Daily Division—Advertising.
The Daily News won second place for General Excellence—Daily Division, only behind the Wisconsin State Journal.
In the Breaking News—Division B category, the Daily News took second place for the story “Truck goes airborne, crashes through roof,” by Hillary Gavan.
In the Enterprise/Interpretive—Division B category, the Daily News won second place for the series of stories exploring human trafficking by Austin Montgomery.
In the Ongoing/Extended Coverage—Division B category, the Daily News won second place for the ongoing coverage by Hillary Gavan and Austin Montgomery on “Three Beloit officers shoot, kill suspect.”
The Stateline 2020 Yearbook won second place for Best Special Section Division B.
The Stateline 2020 Yearbook also won second place for Best Niche Product—Advertising.
The Daily News won third place for Best Front Page, finishing behind the Janesville Gazette and the Kenosha News.
The Daily News also won third place for Best Special Section for Legends of Sports XXV by Co-sports editors Jim Franz and Josh Flickinger.
The Daily News earned an honorable mention nod for Best Feature/Lifestyle Pages by Brad Allen, Austin Montgomery and Hillary Gavan.
There were 2,051 entries from 103 newspapers in this year’s WNA competition.