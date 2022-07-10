Jordan Houston brushes the hair of his daughter, Katheryn, during the Dads Do Hair event at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday. Dads learned to do braids, pony tails and twists, and they could bond with their daughters at the event.
Jordan Houston brushes the hair of his daughter, Katheryn, during the Dads Do Hair event at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday. Dads learned to do braids, pony tails and twists, and they could bond with their daughters at the event.
BELOIT - Dads and daughters were given an opportunity to bond Saturday as the guys learned a few tricks about styling their young girls' hair.
The Dads Doing Hair free hair styling session was held at the Beloit Public Library and it was organized by Marty Hyler, with the help of some area styling salon workers.
"I have three girls, so I had to learn how to to their hair," Hyler said when asked why he organized the event.
He knew he had some challenges when he started working with his children's hair, so he wanted to help out some area dads. Tables were filled with hair brushes, scrunchies and hair products as they got started.
Mia Daniels, from Five Star Barber Shop in Janesville, was working with some of the dads on how to brush their daughters' hair and how to part the hair. He also helped the dads with what product to use to make the process go a little more smoothly. Other stylists were helping dads throughout the session.
The dads also learned how to detangle hair, and they moved around the room to different learning stations, for how to do pigtails, braids, twists and buns.
Both dads and daughters were smiling as they worked through the styling session as they all enjoyed a time of bonding.