JANESVILLE—Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said multiple factors complicated a case involving a Beloit man who was charged in two shootings from last year in Beloit and Janesville. Because of complications, two attempted homicide charges were dropped by prosecutors.
O’Leary said prosecutors had to deal with”inconsistent witness statements and a potential self-defense claim,” thus resulting in the plea agreement with Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23.
Wiggins was charged in connection with a shooting on Randall Street in Beloit on June 4, 2020 and a shooting at the Blu Astor Gentlemen’s Club on June 20, 2020.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, court records claimed Wiggins shot at co-defendant Damont D. Green, 27, on June 4. Then on June 20 the men reportedly shot at one another at the Blu Astor strip club, with each man claiming self defense.
In the June 4 shooting, court records claimed Wiggins shot at Green and a woman while in a vehicle, injuring a woman.
At the Blu Astor club shooting on June 20, Wiggins and Green reportedly exchanged gunfire outside the club. Four people were injured in the club shooting.
Wiggins pleaded guilty on April 10 to two counts of second-degree reckless injury and he was sentenced to five years probation and 105 days in the Rock County jail with work release.
Green’s case remains ongoing in Rock County Circuit Court. Court records show Green posted a $5,000 cash bond on Dec. 2, 2020 and was released from custody as the case moves forward. He is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, five counts of first-degree reckless injury as party to a crime and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime.
O’Leary declined to comment further on Green’s case, citing the ongoing nature of the case.