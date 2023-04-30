BELOIT — With people of Hispanic heritage the second-largest ethnic group in Beloit according to the 2020 Census, Saturday’s Dìa Del Niños celebration was special for many.

Spanish was the main language spoken at the event at the Beloit Public Library, that included a children’s pageant with traditional clothing and fancy dresses, chicharrones de harina — mexican pinwheel chips — and two dance group performances.

Tags

Recommended for you