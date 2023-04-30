Comparsa De Chinelos from Harvard, Illinois performing the tradional Chinelos dance . It is tradition of the dance is to wear masks of Europeans and Spaniards. She said it started at a wedding of a Spanish person and an Aztec and they did it to make fun of the Spanish People and the Europeans.
BELOIT — With people of Hispanic heritage the second-largest ethnic group in Beloit according to the 2020 Census, Saturday’s Dìa Del Niños celebration was special for many.
Spanish was the main language spoken at the event at the Beloit Public Library, that included a children’s pageant with traditional clothing and fancy dresses, chicharrones de harina — mexican pinwheel chips — and two dance group performances.
The small room was decorated with bright colored paper, ornate balloon arrangements and Spanish dolls of every size, and packed from wall to wall with children playing games and enjoying sweet treats.
The celebration was sponsored by area organizations and busineses including Century 21, local Spanish-language radio station La Preferida.
The costume pageant showcased many different styles from evening gowns to traditional Hispanic garb.
David Corona said his daughter Ilene’s dress was the female version of a traditional Charro or a Mexican Cowboy. It was complete with ruffles and a sombrero.
“It is typical of Escaramuzas or female horseback riders to wear ruffled dresses,” Corona said. “And the male version is a Charro which is like a black embroidered suit.”
Luis Solis, one of the four judges of the pageant, said the children submitted an application in order to participate. They were judged on charisma, stage presence and their outfit. Each child received a prize for participation and the winner got an extra gift.
Solis said this was the third year of the event and every year it grows. He said organizers are looking to move to a bigger space next year.
Dance groups that performed included Balet Folclòrico juvenil Sagre Mexicana, from Beloit. Young girls and boys flipping brightly colored dresses and stomping feet were key pieces of the energetic dance.
Comparsa De Chinelos from Harvard, Illinois, an energetic group of masked dancers with tall feathered hats and robes, paraded around the room to keep the crowd’s energy up as the event progressed. Jasmin Morales, a member of this group, said they originate from Mexico and said their mission is to spread their culture to people.
“It is to entertain people and teach them,” she said. “What we do isn’t really known around here, so it’s nice to see that we can bring what we do to Beloit.”
She said the tradition of this style of ethnic dance includes wearing masks of Europeans and Spaniards. She said it started at a wedding of a Spanish person and an Aztec and the original performers were making fun of the Spanish people and Europeans.
Magali Avila, a Beloit community member, said the event meant a lot to her because it was a way for her to celebrate her heritage. She said many people asked her questions on Saturday, hoping to learn more about the tradition.
“It means that my people have a voice, and it shows everyone who just wandered into the library who we are,” Avila said. “It also was a great feeling to be able to express our culture and heritage.”