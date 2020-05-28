BELOIT — CVS Pharmacy on Prairie Avenue in Beloit will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing as part of a program aimed at establishing 1,000 testing sites around the country by June 1.
The free virus tests at the CVS Beloit location, 2149 Prairie Ave., will be available for individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention symptom criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com.
Those seeking tests will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive through window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third- party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy,
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said CVS Health CEO Larry J. Merlo. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
