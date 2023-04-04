Ken Morse and Tom Fitzgerald South Beloit
South Beloit City Council member Ken Morse, left, listens while Mayor Tom Fitzgerald talks at an election night watch party at Mustang’s Bar in South Beloit Tuesday. Both men were running for new terms on the South Beloit City Council.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

SOUTH BELOIT — The four current members of the South Beloit City Council were reelected Tuesday in the spring election.

Current council members Ryan Adleman, Brian Hedrington, Ken Morse and Courtney Prentice were reelected for another four years on the council. They were challenged by new candidates Joyce Blade and Rob McLain.

