South Beloit City Council member Ken Morse, left, listens while Mayor Tom Fitzgerald talks at an election night watch party at Mustang’s Bar in South Beloit Tuesday. Both men were running for new terms on the South Beloit City Council.
SOUTH BELOIT — The four current members of the South Beloit City Council were reelected Tuesday in the spring election.
Current council members Ryan Adleman, Brian Hedrington, Ken Morse and Courtney Prentice were reelected for another four years on the council. They were challenged by new candidates Joyce Blade and Rob McLain.
Adleman received the most votes with 424, followed by Prentice with 314 votes. Hedrington received 309 votes and Morse received 304 votes.
McLain came very close to winning a seat on the council with 298 votes. Blade received 244 votes.
Tom Fitzgerald was the only candidate for South Beloit mayor.
“I want to thank everybody in South Beloit for exercising their right to vote and giving their voice,” said Morse, who works as a phlebotomist with Beloit Health System. “ I look forward to another four years on the city council.”
Morse is familiar with the workings of the city since he was South Beloit fire chief for 36 years and he worked a total of 44 years with the fire department.
Hedrington also is familiar with the workings of the city since he was street department supervisor for 10 1/2 years and worked a total of 23 years with the city. He currently works for the City of Rockford.
“It is a big honor to get back on the council. I am honored the people put their trust in me,” Hedrington said.
Adleman joined the council in 2020 to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Lori Duffy. He is employed by Blackhawk Bank.
Prentice joined the council in June of 2022 to fill the vacancy that was created when Mayor Ted Rehl resigned and council member Tom Fitzgerald filled the mayor’s position. He is employed by Rally Appraisal.
Rob McLain works as a business analyst for his family’s business. He currently serves on the South Beloit Police and Fire Commission.
Joyce Blade is employed as a materials handler for ABC Supply Company.