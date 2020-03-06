BELOIT - Former Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Cullen will be talking about his new book during an event next week at the Beloit Public Library in the Eclipse Center.
Cullen's book is called "Disassembled," and tells the story of the General Motors plant in Janesville and its 2008 demise after 90 years of providing thousands of jobs in Rock County.
Cullen co-chaired the unsuccessful Wisconsin effort to offer incentives and a way forward for GM before the plant closure. The book is an insider's view of that process, along with a look back at GM's role in Janesville and the labor movement.
The library event will take place on Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cullen will discuss the book and will be available for signings. The book sells for $20 with profits going toward diversity programs in Beloit and Janesville.
