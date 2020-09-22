BELOIT—A gathering of people at Riverside Park on Saturday where vehicles were squealing tires and reportedly driving in a reckless manner was not part of a permitted event, Beloit police say.
Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Millard said the department received a report of fighting and shots fired in the area of Riverside Park, but officers did not have confirmation or any reports of victims.
Millard said the department shut down the event at the park “with no additional problems.”
Videos posted to social media appear to show a large group of people standing along Riverside Drive as vehicles did burnouts.
The event started following an event page being created in Beloit.