Jason Hussong of the High Flying Huskies Dog Sled Team gets his team ready for a mushing demonstration on Friday at Settlers Park in Rockton. The demonstration was part of the Yeti Fest activities held last week in Rockton.
The Vikings in Black snow sculpting team work on their sculpture titled The Ferryman at Settlers Park in Rockton on Friday. Six snow sculpting teams were in the park creating cool art as part of Yeti Fest activities in Rockton.
Jason Hussong of the High Flying Huskies Dog Sled Team gets his team ready for a mushing demonstration on Friday at Settlers Park in Rockton. The demonstration was part of the Yeti Fest activities held last week in Rockton.
The Vikings in Black snow sculpting team work on their sculpture titled The Ferryman at Settlers Park in Rockton on Friday. Six snow sculpting teams were in the park creating cool art as part of Yeti Fest activities in Rockton.
ROCKTON — Jason Hussong was hooking up his dog sled team to give a demonstration in Settlers Park Friday, with an eager group of children and adults waiting to see the team in action, and possibly get a little time to pet the dogs after their run.
The demonstration by the High Flying Huskies Dog Sled Team, was one of the activities presented as part of Rockton’s Yeti Fest last week. Events scheduled for the fest included snow sculpting, a Onsie Pub Crawl, a Hot Cocoa Crawl, a Yeti scavenger hunt and a Snow Ball dance at the Rockton American Legion.
The dog sledding demonstration was held Friday and Saturday at Settlers Park. Hussong, who lives in Machesney Park, Illinois, said he has been giving dog sledding demonstrations since 2007.
“Our mission is to teach people about the sport of mushing,” he said.
He added the demonstrations in Rockton marked the fourth demonstration he has given this year.
Although there was no snow on the ground for a dog sled, the team pulled Hussong on a cart, and the dogs seemed very eager to do their job. After the dogs got their run in, a few children were lining up to pet the dogs and learn more about them.
“We usually allow for some time for a meet and greet with the dogs between runs,” Hussong said.
Some of the team members had their own stories, such as Juno, who developed glaucoma a few years after Hussong took the dog in. Unfortunately the disease advanced and Juno lost his eyes, but Juno still accompanies the team at demonstrations.
In another section of Settlers Park, six snow sculpting teams were busy creating cool art out of blocks of snow.
The Vikings in Black team was busy giving shape to their sculptured titled “The Ferryman.” The team is very familiar with snow sculpting, since they have competed in the Illinois State Snow Sculpting Competition and the National Snow Sculpting Competition in the past.
“We’ve had the same team members for 31 years,” said Sven Skupien.
The team adopts the identities of Sven, Bjorn and Thorsinn Skupien when they are creating snow sculptures.
The team has been very successful in the past at competitions, but now they are in it for the pure enjoyment of creating snow art. And that’s why they enjoy the Yeti Fest event.
“This is the only event where everyone is here just because they want to sculpt,” Sven Skupien said. “There are no prizes. We are all just buddies.”
The eighth annual Yeti Fest was held Feb. 8 — 11 in Rockton.