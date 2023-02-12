ROCKTON — Jason Hussong was hooking up his dog sled team to give a demonstration in Settlers Park Friday, with an eager group of children and adults waiting to see the team in action, and possibly get a little time to pet the dogs after their run.

The demonstration by the High Flying Huskies Dog Sled Team, was one of the activities presented as part of Rockton’s Yeti Fest last week. Events scheduled for the fest included snow sculpting, a Onsie Pub Crawl, a Hot Cocoa Crawl, a Yeti scavenger hunt and a Snow Ball dance at the Rockton American Legion.

Tags

Recommended for you