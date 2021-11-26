BELOIT - There were donkeys, dancers and dazzling lights at the Downtown Beloit Association’s (DBA) Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in Reverse held Friday evening in Beloit. The annual event kicks off the holiday season in the city. Although the event was a traditional parade for many years, it has been stationary as vehicles drive by in light of COVID-19 safety precautions for the past two years.
Cars lined up for blocks waited to take a spin through the Third Street parking lot and drive past the lighted floats and other attractions. There were eight floats on scene and new lighted snowman at the entrance and exit.
DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said there were 62 drivers in the first 15 minutes of the evening alone, indicating a big crowd.
“We are happy we can do this for the community,” El-Amin said.
She noted the city had added lots of lights in the parking lot to brighten festivities.
“Thanks to the city for hanging those up,” she added.
Prestige Dance Company was at the parade for the first time, bringing a float and 70 dancers who were entertaining crowds with a special Christmas dance. Prestige Dance Company Owners Kim Dailey and Courtney Rozlowski said the dancers ranged from age 5 to 18. After only practicing for a couple of weeks, the dancers were in sync and having a good time.
“They are professionals and they’ve done this a time or two,” Dailey said.
Nearby, drivers were surprised to see donkeys being led by youngsters Rachel Hendrickson, Rylee Matson and Allie Hendrickson as part of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School float.
“It’s fun to see a lot of people out, and donkeys are pretty cool,” Allie Hendrickson said about her parade experience
The donkey’s owners, Scott and Kelly Wywialowski of Shopiere, explained that their two donkey, Willow and Lulabell, enjoy holiday parades and nativity scenes. It was their second time at the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in Reverse. They said the furry donkeys would cuddle on the couch if allowed and are always friendly, especially when being pet and/or fed.
Coach Sandie Storley brought the Cunningham and McNeel Flag Corps to whirl around their flags while doing synchronized movies. The girls were wearing matching blue sweatshirts, white hats with blinking blue snowflakes attached. Storley said she had a couple returning girls but most were new as the team was getting built back up after the pandemic year. The new crew was eager to perform newly choreographed routines.
Toward the end of the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus were riding atop the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department truck waving to those driving through.
Santa said he and the elves have been working extra hard this year on the toys to keep up with shipping delays.
“We are getting the job done,” Santa said.
After cars made it through the parking lot, they were given goody bags.
The next holiday evening in Beloit will be Holidazzle on Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. Businesses participating in Holidazzle offer special sales and play host to a variety of vendors. Some shops offer refreshments and other surprises. The DBA office, 557 E. Grand Ave., also will be home to vendors that evening, including a spot to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.