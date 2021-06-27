BELOIT—“I know my husband would be proud.”
That’s what Vickie Dansbury of Beloit said about volunteering for the first time at Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) Mushing for Meals 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk on Saturday.
She said BMOW served her late husband Robert F. Dansbury, a pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, while he had cancer. Volunteers always were kind and made time for having conversations with them.
“He appreciated that, and I did too. It broke up the monotony,” Dansbury said.
After her husband passed in February, Dansbury wanted to give back and stay active. It was a challenging transition for her as she had been married more than 40 years. She volunteered to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels, and on Saturday, was going to act as a sentry, or a guard protecting the runners from traffic.
“I want to be the best sentry. Instead of ‘stop in the name of love,’ it will be ‘stop in the name of Meals on Wheels,’” Dansbury said
Race Director Jeff Johnson said 200 people signed up for the 10th annual race. The highest attendance on record was 250, making Saturday’s attendance a good number. Typically held in March, it was rescheduled to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had been held virtually in 2020. The race was held during BMOW’s 50th anniversary year.
“We are encouraged that this many came out today,” Johnson said.
The race was expected to raise $30,000 thanks to generous sponsors. Premier sponsors include ABC Supply Co., Kerry and Regal. Proceeds will pay for meals for low income clients.
“It’s amazing we have so many supporters who believe in our mission. It’s a privilege to be part of this organization,” said BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
Despite a bit of rain, Wiegand said Mother Nature was mostly cooperating.
The race not only attracted some new sponsors this year, but also some new runners.
Terin Bingham of Kerry brought her husband, Nick Bingham, for support as she was running her first 5K. She and her husband are both BMOW volunteers thanks to Kerry.
“I love it, it’s really rewarding. Kerry is super great about getting their employees involved,” she said.
Nearby, Jason Guernsey brought his 10-year-old daughter, Emma Guernsey, and his mom, Connie Gardiner, to run. Jason is a marathon runner and his daughter and mom wanted to show him support as well as BMOW.
“When my son told me about it, I was so excited. It’s an extremely important program and vital to our community,” Connie Gardiner said.
“I came to see my dad and be a marathon runner,” said Emma Guernsey.
The first place winner in the male 5K was Elijah Walker, 23, of Caledonia.
The first place winner in the female 5K was Lydia Seifarth, 16. She had no hometown listed.
The first place winner in the male 10K was Tyler Ebany, 24, of Roscoe.
The first place winner in the female 10K was Kiera Depies, 27, of Verona, Wisconsin.