BELOIT — No injuries were reported on Wednesday following a traffic crash involving a semi-truck and a construction vehicle near mile marker 184 on Interstate 39/90, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
At around 7 a.m., authorities responded to the northbound lanes of the interstate and found a semi-truck that had collided with a construction vehicle and had rolled over. The roll-over caused the truck to spill hazardous material onto the interstate that snarled traffic for hours as cleanup of the area had to be completed.