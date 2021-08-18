ROCKTON - Two drivers were transported for evaluation of injuries sustained from a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Rockton, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.
At around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 2 and Wagon Wheel Road. Two subjects were injured and one had to be extricated from their vehicle, a Facebook post from the fire protection district said.
Both drivers were transported for injuries in the crash which remains under investigation.
The South Beloit Fire Department, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Rockton Police Department assisted in the incident response.