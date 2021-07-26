NEWVILLE—A Mount Pleasant woman was in custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide and intoxicated driving after her car crashed, burst into flames and ejected a passenger who died early Sunday at the Interstate 90/39 interchange at Newville.
According to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office report, Reign C. Suttle, 23, of Mount Pleasant, faces possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at one of the roundabouts at Highway 59 and I-90/39.
Authorities hadn’t released the name of the person killed as of Monday afternoon pending notification of family, a Wisconsin State Patrol records clerk said.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in securing the crash scene, said Suttle was transported to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services after the crash.
Suttle later was arrested by the State Patrol on suspicion of driving intoxicated and vehicular homicide.
It was the third fiery crash along the Interstate in Rock County since the start of July.
Two daytime crashes on consecutive days earlier this month along the Interstate on Janesville’s north side involved vehicle fires and major cleanup efforts in an area where ongoing lane expansion construction will continue through fall.
A sheriff’s office official said the crash happened on the roundabout at the southbound exit from Highway 59 to I-90/39.