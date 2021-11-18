BELOIT—The Cranston Road corridor improvement project will be the subject of an informational meeting set for 4:30—5:30 p.m. on Monday at 2400 Springbrook Court.
All attendees will be required to wear a face covering.
The project is to begin Nov. 29. Rock Road Company was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $236,400. Cranston Road will be open to traffic during construction. The project is expected to be complete by the end of December.
Cranston Road improvements are being made to address safety concerns between Milwaukee and Shopiere roads. The Stateline Area Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization commissioned a study of the Cranston Road corridor due to its history of accidents and speeding complaints. The recommendations for the improvements were made following two public involvement meetings seeking resident, business, and community input.
This project includes restriping Cranston north of Fuller to switch from four lanes of traffic to two lanes of traffic with a painted median and bicycle lanes. There will be raised medians installed at Bootmaker Drive to eliminate left turns. Painted medians will be striped at the Walmart entrance north of Culver’s, the driveway entrance between Culver’s and First National Bank, and the driveway entrance south of Little Caesars to eliminate left turns. The frontage road between Walmart and the Speedway gas station will have a painted median restricting left turns on to Cranston.
The changes are as follows:
- Convert Cranston Road to a three-lane cross-section. Left turn lanes will be established as well as bike lanes.
- Shopiere/Cranston intersection improvements will include northbound, southbound and eastbound approaches to provide right turn lanes. The “No Turn on Red” sign for northbound Shopiere Road will be removed. Left-turn arrows for Shopiere Road approaches will be added.
- Bootmaker Drive intersection improvements will include converting Bootmaker Drive to right-in, right-out access. Emergency vehicle access improvements will be made at Bootmaker and Cobblestone Lane.
If residents are unable to attend the meeting or have questions, contact Scot Prindiville at the City of Beloit Engineering Division, 2400 Springbrook Court, email: prindivilles@beloitwi.gov, or call 608-364-6696.