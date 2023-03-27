BDN_210330_MEMORIES07
(From left): Phlebotomists Kiara Jackson of Rockford and Kaleea King of Peoria package a COVID-19 test on July 12, 2021 at South Beloit High School. Summit Clinical Labs will discontinue walk-in COVID-19 testing in Rock County soon.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT – As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decrease, the COVID-19 walk-in testing sites run by Summit Clinical Labs will discontinue soon.

The Summit Clinical Labs testing site in Janesville at 3530 N. County Road F, wil discontinue March 31. The Summit Clinical Labs site at the Rock County Public Health Department office at 61 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit, will discontinue on April 28. Until the discontinuation dates, the testing sites in Janesville and Beloit will continue to operate 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday.