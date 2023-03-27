(From left): Phlebotomists Kiara Jackson of Rockford and Kaleea King of Peoria package a COVID-19 test on July 12, 2021 at South Beloit High School. Summit Clinical Labs will discontinue walk-in COVID-19 testing in Rock County soon.
BELOIT – As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decrease, the COVID-19 walk-in testing sites run by Summit Clinical Labs will discontinue soon.
The Summit Clinical Labs testing site in Janesville at 3530 N. County Road F, wil discontinue March 31. The Summit Clinical Labs site at the Rock County Public Health Department office at 61 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit, will discontinue on April 28. Until the discontinuation dates, the testing sites in Janesville and Beloit will continue to operate 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Rock County Public Health Department began a partnership with Summit Clinical Labs in November of 2021.
This March marks the three-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, cases and hospitalizations have been greatly reduced.
The Rock County Health Department still recommends testing for those who have COVID-19 symptoms, or if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website to learn more about other COVID-19 testing options, including at-home test kits.
RCPHD is also restructuring its COVID-19 webpages. The new COVID-19 webpage contains the same information hosted on the previous COVID-19 webpages, just in a more concise format that is easier to navigate.
As of April 1, the health department will be phasing out weekly COVID-19 reporting due to low case activity. This transition will impact both the Rock County COVID-19 Update and the Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools. COVID-19 data for Rock County will continue to be available through the CDC and Wisconsin DHS through links on RCPHD’s website.
RCPHD continues to encourage Rock County residents who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated for better protection against the virus. Visit Vaccines.gov for more information on Rock County’s COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.