BELOIT—A community vaccine clinic will be held from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hackett Elementary School, 625 Eighth St.
The Rock County Public Health Department is partnering with The School District of Beloit to host the clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine. Pfiser vaccine is offered for those ages 12 and up. Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose) will be offered also.
Minors require parental consent and should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
There is no cost to participate, no documentation or insurance is required, and no appointment is necessary. Transportation assistance may also be arranged by calling 211.
For additional details or assistance, please phone 608-352-6727.