ROCKFORD—The free community testing site for COVID-19 provided by SHIELD Illinois on the UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford at 1601 Parkview Ave. will expand its hours of operation beginning Aug. 16. The site will now be open week days from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. with an extra hour on Thursday evenings when the site is open 8 a.m.—6 p.m. The site is closed Saturday and Sunday.
The test is open to people of all ages from anywhere. It is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that quickly detects the virus that causes COVID-19—including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms.
Testing will take place near the South Parking Lot of the campus and involves participants drooling into a tube to provide a saliva sample, which is less invasive than more common COVID-19 testing using a nasal swab. Results are provided within 24 hours after the lab receives the specimen.
Individuals being tested should not eat, drink, use tobacco, brush their teeth, or use mouthwash within 60 minutes of submitting a sample and should remove all lip cosmetics.
Pre-register for an appointment and to get results by visiting the SHIELD testing portal at portal.shieldillinois.com, clicking “sign up for an account” and entering agency code df5brbrj.
More information on COVID-19 saliva testing can be found at: https://go.uic.edu/RockfordSHIELD.