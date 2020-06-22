BELOIT—Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said efforts to plan meetings with community members regarding the department’s use of force policy in the wake of officer-involved shootings across the country is being slowed down due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Zibolski gave a report to the Police and Fire Commission regarding the department’s efforts to coordinate meetings with a group of local clergy and community members following multiple peaceful protests in Beloit.
“We’ve lost opportunities due to COVID-19,” Zibolski said. “We’re trying to reach out as many ways as we can right now.”
Zibolski said he held two teleconference meetings with local clergy members to discuss the use of force by Beloit police, but said COVID-19 restrictions on group sizes and social distancing in the city has complicated the planning process for more involved events.
“We are waiting for the group to identify a date and time to meet that falls within the COVID-19 restrictions,” Zibolski said.
Commissioner Ron Watson said he felt there was a disconnect in communication to the public on various police issues, from training practices to a response to the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“For some reason, some in the community don’t seem to know what is happening,” Watson said. “I think in the next few weeks we may have to think of more dynamic ways to get information out to people.”
In the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody last month, Zibolski has responded to multiple community enquires regarding the department’s use of force.
Beloit police officers used force in 117 arrests, out of the total 3,555 arrests recorded in 2019. Arrests accounted for 6.5% of the department’s 54,479 calls for service last year. Data indicates 40% of arrests involving use of force in Beloit involved people who were believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or were in need of mental health services.
Deadly force was used by Beloit police in the Dec. 10, 2019 shooting death of Montay S. Penning, 23, of Janesville, following a foot chase in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Evidence presented by Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary from a state independent investigation appeared to show Penning was armed during the incident and had pointed the weapon at officers, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
Zibolski said the department has used the national discussion about police policies as a starting point for an internal discussion on deescalation and alternative, non-lethal ways to gain compliance from individuals.
The department will cover use of force scenarios during a training on July 1.
Officers receive training on an annual basis regarding use of force, deescalation and mental health, Zibolski added.
In other business, the PFC tabled a discussion regarding citizen complaints and possible changes to PFC guidelines and policies for handling grievances and discipline.
Independent legal counsel Jenna Rousseau was set to expand on potential suggestions to the PFC’s complaint process, but the commission voted to delay the presentation in order to have more information available ahead of the discussion.
Any changes to the complaint process would require a written amendment be considered by the PFC followed by a layover period before any potential adoption, according to Beloit PFC rules and regulations.
In 2019, there were nine citizen complaints filed against Beloit police, with one being sustained, Zibolski said.
Zibolski noted that 31 complaints were filed internally, but did not have the ratio of complaints that were sustained or unfounded.
Zibolski said he could not immediately provide information on the sustained complaint from 2019 or 2020 complaint information during an interview Monday with the Beloit Daily News. He said more information would be available later this week.
