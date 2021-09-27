BELOIT—COVID-19 cases among children are increasing in Rock County, according to the latest figures.
The number of children and teens who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock County is also increasing. From Sept. 15-21, there were 40 new cases among individuals age 14 to 18 and 38 new cases among individuals age 4 to 13, according to Rock County Public Health data.
As of Friday, there were 36 active cases in the School District of Beloit, including cases at the following: Aldrich Intermediate, 5; Beloit Learning Academy, 1; Beloit Memorial High School; 14, Converse Elementary, 1; Cunningham Intermediate, 2; Fruzen Intermediate, 3; Gaston Elementary, 3; McNeel Intermediate, 1; Merrill Elementary, 1; and Robinson Elementary, 5. There have been 90 cases in the district since the start of the school year, according to data from its website at https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us.
COVID-19 cases seem to be picking up faster north of the border as case rates of COVID-19 in Rock County surpass that of Winnebago County.
There were 247 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people as of Monday in Rock County, while Winnebago County reported 172.7 cases per 100,000 which is going down.
The Rock County Public Health Department reported 109% more new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days compared with the previous seven days, according to Sept. 23 data from the health department. The case rate in Rock County was 118 per 100,000 on Sept. 8.
There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit from Sept. 20-26; 139 in Janesville; 12 in Clinton; 16 in Edgerton; 20 in Evansville; 19 in Milton; and 16 in the rest of Rock County.
On Monday, Rock County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and no death. To date, a total of 18,618 cases and 198 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 17,665 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 755 active cases. There were 14 people hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 21.
In Rock County, 62.6% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,603. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.9%.
As of Sept. 21, the latest data available, there were 1,079 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.5% of them on ventilators.
There are 56.6% of Wisconsin residents that have received at least one dose, and 53.5% of residents who completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, Winnebago County’s positivity rate was 4.1%, which is decreasing. There is 45.7% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 35.3 which is going up.
On Sept. 24, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,787 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 17. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose and more than 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.
The IDPH is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in certain populations and a booster dose for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings. CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters: people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings; and people aged 50—64 years with underlying medical conditions. The booster should be received {span}at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.{/span}
Right now, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for booster doses. Data is expected to be submitted soon to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the safety and efficacy of booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for further recommendations on booster doses.