There were 247 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Rock County, while there were 218.4 cases in Winnebago County, according to public health departments in both counties.
On Thursday Rock County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 18,417 cases and 197 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
There were 17,501 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and there are 719 active cases in the county. There were 19 people hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 21.
In Rock County, 62.6% of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people would be those over the age of 12.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,807. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.5%.
As of Sept. 21, the latest data available there were 1,079 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.5% of them on ventilators.
There are 56.4% of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose, and 53.2% of residents who completed the vaccine series.
As of Wednesday, Winnebago County in Illinois reported 218.4 cases per 100,000, a rate which is decreasing. The positivity rate was 5%, which is also going down. There is 45.3% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 34.2.
On Sept. 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths since reporting last on Sept. 10.
More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63%% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 52% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity in Illinois from Sept. 10-16, 2021 was 4.4%.
Across the United States, 182.6 million people have been fully vaccinated, or 55% of the population, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There have been 42.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the nation since the pandemic began and 680,688 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported.