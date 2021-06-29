With three COVID-19 variants circulating in Rock County and the potential for the Delta variant to surface locally, health officials are encouraging those who can become vaccinated to do so and those who can’t such as children to maintain social distance, wear masks and wash their hands especially if traveling during the July 4 holiday.
“It’s especially important with the Delta variant being present in the state and in other places throughout the country. That one does seem to be quite a bit more contagious than the original strain and even more so than the other variants,” said Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist and Public Information Officer Jessica Turner.
On Tuesday, a secondary outbreak was being reported in central Illinois following a previously reported youth camp outbreak in central Illinois in mid-June.
Although Rock County Public Health hasn’t received any state reports alerting it that the Delta variant has been identified in Rock County yet, small numbers of cases have been found in the region, and it has been circulating in the state since April.
“It takes quite a while to do the sequencing that identifies the variants so there is a lag in reporting. They don’t test every case for the variant,” Turner said. “Even though we haven’t received any notification from the state that the Delta variant has been identified in Rock County, it could be present.”
Rock County has three different variants identified including the B117 or Alpha; B1351 or Beta; and P1, or Gamma. Studies are underway on the variants regarding their severity and contagiousness
Despite the variants, cases are continuing to decrease in the county across all age groups for the past two months.
Younger children who weren’t able to be vaccinated were at a slightly higher percentage of the total cases reported in March through May.
“In June it switched to a higher percentage among 20 to 30-year-olds,” Turner said.
There are no COVID-19 related outbreaks in the county, Turner said.
There were 2,721,267 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 46.7% of the population, and 6,148,310 in Illinois who received both doses or 48.3% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported two new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. To date, a total of 16,429 cases and 184 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 16,187 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 58 active cases. There was one person hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday.
The average of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 73. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 1.
As of Tuesday, the seven day average state positivity rate was 0.9%.
As of June 17-23, Winnebago County Health Department reported 71 new cases. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 2.0%.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday urged unvaccinated Illinoisans to roll up their sleeves and get the shots, warning of a “growing presence” of a highly contagious COVID-19 variant that he and the state’s public health officials expect to dominate cases statewide by the fall.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported there was a secondary outbreak now connected with previously reported youth camp outbreak in central Illinois where 85 teens and adult staff tested positive in mid-June. One unvaccinated, young adult was hospitalized. Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors. IDPH is reminding people about the importance of vaccination, including youth, as the Delta variant and other variants continue to spread.
A couple individuals who were at the camp also attended a nearby conference, which resulted in 11 additional cases. At least 70% of those cases were unvaccinated.
IDPH continues to assist local health departments involved in the youth camp and conference outbreaks and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Specimens are being sought for genomic sequencing to determine if any of the cases were caused by variants.